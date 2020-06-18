× Police: 15-year-old shot, wounded near 34th and Lloyd

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18 near 34th and Lloyd.

The victim, a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy, was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.