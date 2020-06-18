× Possible child enticement in the Town of Lisbon, Waukesha Co. Sheriff says

TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. — Waukesha County Sheriff’s officials say a man driving a pick-up truck approached five kids walking in the Town of Lisbon and asked them if they wanted pizza Thursday afternoon, June 18.

According to officials, around 1:30 p.m., the driver reportedly drove past five children that were walking on Chestnut Hill Drive and continued to the stop sign at Wooded Hills where he waited until the children made their way to the intersection. He then reportedly asked them if they wanted some pizza.

The person in question is described as a heavy-set white male with a dark beard, driving a 4-door tan or brown, newer model pick-up truck.

The post incorrectly lists the date as Wednesday, June 18, but the department clarified in a comment on the post that this took place Thursday afternoon.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information on the identity of the man above or observe anything suspicious in the area, please contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-446-5070.