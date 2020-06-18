‘Safer At Home:’ Broken window on Milwaukee business leads to creative work by 3 black women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A broken window at the Riverwest Filling Station, at the corner of Keefe and Pierce in Milwaukee, led to one creative brainstorm.

The window was first covered with plywood. But later, it became a wonderful canvas for three black women artists.

The artists titled their piece, "Safer At Home." That is because the women featured in the mural were all killed at home. They include Breonna Taylor, Atatiana Jefferson, and Aiyana Jones.

One of the artists told FOX6 Photojournalist Jerry Imig, "I didn't want it to be just a mural. I wanted it to be a piece that you can really look at and you can really step back and kind of feel."

43.081837 -87.902326