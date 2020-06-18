‘Safer At Home:’ Broken window on Milwaukee business leads to creative work by 3 black women

Air quality advisory issued for all of southeast Wisconsin until 11 p.m.

Posted 10:15 pm, June 18, 2020, by , Updated at 10:30PM, June 18, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- A broken window at the Riverwest Filling Station, at the corner of Keefe and Pierce in Milwaukee, led to one creative brainstorm.

The window was first covered with plywood. But later, it became a wonderful canvas for three black women artists.

Mural on Riverwest Filling Station, Milwaukee

The artists titled their piece, "Safer At Home." That is because the women featured in the mural were all killed at home. They include Breonna Taylor, Atatiana Jefferson, and Aiyana Jones.

Mural on Riverwest Filling Station, Milwaukee

One of the artists told FOX6 Photojournalist Jerry Imig, "I didn't want it to be just a mural. I wanted it to be a piece that you can really look at and you can really step back and kind of feel."

Mural on Riverwest Filling Station, Milwaukee

