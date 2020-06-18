Traffic Alert: System ramp from I-41/94 NB to I-894 WB is blocked in Mitchell Interchange due to crash

System ramp from I-41/94 NB to I-894 WB blocked in Mitchell Interchange

Posted 8:47 am, June 18, 2020

MILWAUKEE — The system ramp from I-41/94 NB to I-894 WB is blocked in the Mitchell Interchange due to a dump truck rollover.

