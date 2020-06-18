Traffic Alert: System ramp from I-41/94 NB to I-894 WB is blocked in Mitchell Interchange due to crash

TMZ: Actor Danny Masterson from ‘That 70s Show’ has been charged with rape

Posted 9:07 am, June 18, 2020, by
Data pix.

LOS ANGELES -- Actor Danny Masterson from "That 70s Show" has been charged with rape. Plus, Beyonce and Jay Z are being sued over vocals. Michael Babcock with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.