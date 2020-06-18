× Top seller ‘Antiracist Baby’ to be released as picture book

NEW YORK — A picture book edition of Ibram X. Kendi’s “Antiracist Baby,” one of the country’s top-selling books since the death last month of George Floyd, is coming out July 14.

“Antiracist Baby” went on sale this week as a board book and has been part of a wave of works about race and racism that have been selling strongly as protests against Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police spread worldwide.

Babies are nurtured in racism, studies show. As a father, I needed a protective tool for my child, for vulnerable children everywhere. That tool—a board book brought to life by the magical illustrations of @ashlukadraws—is coming in June. Introducing #AntiracistBaby. pic.twitter.com/VNzp7ssrDH — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) December 13, 2019

Penguin Young Readers also announced Thursday that the picture book of “Antiracist Baby” will feature illustrations by Ashley Lukashevsky.

Two other Kendi books are current bestsellers, “How To Be an Antiracist” and “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America.”