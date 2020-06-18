Total Wine & More coming to Bayshore, set to open late summer

Traffic Alert: System ramp from I-41/94 NB to I-894 WB is blocked in Mitchell Interchange due to crash

MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 27: Total Wine on display at Goya Foods Grand Tasting Village Featuring MasterCard Grand Tasting Tents & KitchenAid® Culinary Demonstrations during 2016 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE at Grand Tasting Village on February 27, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for SOBEWFF®)

GLENDALE — Total Wine & More is coming to Bayshore.

A news release issued on Thursday, June 18 says the store is scheduled to open in late summer 2020. The two-story store will be located next to Old Navy on the northwest side of the property.

Kirk Williams, managing director for Cypress Equities, issued the following statement:

“Cypress is excited to partner with Total Wine & More as we continue to transform Bayshore into a modern, diverse center for the North Shore and surrounding communities. As the redevelopment continues to progress, we remain committed to working with retailers who offer an exciting mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment.”

The newly envisioned Bayshore will feature enhancements to the physical structure and will include more local and national retailers and merchants, as well as unique and curated restaurant concepts. The updated courtyard, The Yard, has been designed as a family-friendly community space and will host year-round entertainment and activities such as concerts, festivals, etc. The project is expected to be completed by December 2020.

