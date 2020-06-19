× 38-year-old man shot while walking near MLK and North, police say

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured near Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and W. North Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Friday, June 19.

The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man was walking when shots were fired and was subsequently struck. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and walked into a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.