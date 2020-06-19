AMC Theaters reverses course on masks after backlash

FOX6 News coverage of Juneteenth 2020

Posted 1:06 pm, June 19, 2020
AMC Theatres

LOS ANGELES — The nation’s largest movie theater chain changed its position on mask-wearing less than a day after the company became a target on social media for saying it would defer to local governments on the issue.

AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron said Friday that its theaters will require patrons to wear masks upon reopening, which will begin in July.

AMC Theaters wasn’t the first to say it would defer to officials on the mask issue — Cinemark and Regal had already stated similar plans. But it hit a nerve for many on Thursday and #boycottAMC quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

