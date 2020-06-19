× Britain lowers virus alert, Germany sees spike in cases

BERLIN — Britain has lowered its coronavirus threat level by one notch Friday and become the latest country to claim it’s getting a national outbreak under control. U.K. health officials say there’s been a steady decrease in new confirmed cases but localized outbreaks are still likely.

Germany on Friday reported the country’s highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in a month.

Singaporeans were able to wine and dine at restaurants, work out at the gym and socialize with up to five people after the city-state removed most of its pandemic lockdown restrictions Friday.

The reopening of businesses and public places has been blamed for touching off fresh spikes in infections in a number of countries.