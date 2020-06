× Fatal wreck: Motorcyclist dies after striking tree near 76th and Lapham in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — A motorcyclist died early Friday morning, June 19 following a crash near 76th and Lapham. Police were called to the scene around 12:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a motorcycle had struck a tree. There had been on occupant on the motorcycle.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.