Father’s Day grilling: See how to make a Chipotle Chicken Bacon Burger 

MILWAUKEE -- Want to do something special for your dad this Father's Day? Why not cook for him? Chef Kate Lulloff with Jones Dairy Farm joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for her Chipotle Chicken Bacon Burger.

Chipotle Chicken Bacon Burger

Ingredients:

1 (8 oz) package Jones Dairy Farm Dry Aged Cherry Hardwood Smoke Bacon, divided

2 lbs ground chicken

1/2 cup red or orange sweet bell pepper, minced

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 green onion, finely chopped

1 small jalapeño, minced

1 teaspoon crushed garlic

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/3 cup mayonnaise

2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, chopped

6 burger buns, split and toasted

Lettuce leaves

Tomato slices

Directions:

Cook bacon according to package directions. Set aside 6 slices bacon for topping burgers; crumble or chop remaining bacon.

Place chicken in large mixing bowl, add crumbled bacon, bell pepper, cilantro, green onion, jalapeño, garlic, salt, ground chipotle pepper and cumin.

Form chicken mixture into 6 burger patties. Place patties on preheated medium-high gas grill rack, medium-hot charcoal grill over indirect heat or on stovetop in preheated, lightly greased heavy skillet, such as cast iron.

Cook patties 4 minutes per side (with grill covered) or until patties are fully cooked.

Combine mayonnaise and chopped chipotle peppers in small bowl; spread mixture over bun tops and bottoms.

Serve burgers on buns topped with reserved bacon, lettuce and tomato.