× Fire causes $100,000 in damage to 4 garages, 2 homes in Racine, cause under investigation

RACINE — Firefighters on Thursday night, June 18 responded to the scene of a garage fire on Harmony Drive near Charles Street in Racine. The call came in around 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully involved two-car garage fire. The fire burned the roof off the garage, fully consumed two cars that were inside, caught neighboring homes on fire, and melted vinyl siding on three nearby garages.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported at this fire.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.