Ian Holm, ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Alien’ star, dies at 88

June 19, 2020

Actor Sir Ian Holm arrives at the World Premiere for The Duchess at Odeon Leicester Square on September 3, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

LONDON  — Ian Holm, the acclaimed British actor whose long career included roles in “Chariots of Fire” and “The Lord of the Rings” has died. He was 88. Holm’s agent said he died peacefully Friday at a hospital, surrounded by his family and carer.

His illness was Parkinson’s related. A star of stage and screen, Holm won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor as Lenny in The Homecoming in 1967.

An established figure in the Royal Shakespeare Company, he won a Laurence Olivier Best Actor Award for his performance in the title role of King Lear in 1998.

