Juneteenth flag raised at City of Milwaukee building for 1st time in history

June 19, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- For the first time in history, the Juneteenth flag was raised at a City of Milwaukee building during a special ceremony at 9 a.m. on Juneteenth -- Friday, June 19th.

In a news release Alderwoman Chantia Lewis issued the following statement on its significance.

"Juneteenth is Independence Day for African Americans and it is important that we celebrate and recognize the history and significance of the day and what it means for thousands of Milwaukee residents and African Americans across the country."

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has canceled the Milwaukee Juneteenth Day celebration – one of the oldest and longest-running in the nation.

Friday morning's flag ceremony offered a positive way for the city and residents to mark the holiday.

