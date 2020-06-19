Milwaukee Brewfest 2020 canceled, to return in 2021

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewfest 2020 has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, organizers announced on Friday, June 19.

The event was originally scheduled for July 25 at McKinley Park along the city’s lakefront. It would have been the 11th annual event.

All tickets purchased for 2020 will be valid for Milwaukee Brewfest 2021, scheduled for July 31 of that year.

In a Facebook post, Brewfest issued the following statement, in part, regarding the cancelation:

We have worked tirelessly over the past two months to reconfigure the grounds for increased social distancing and to put in place policies that would increase the safety of all attendees, brewery representatives, volunteers, and staff. We were hopeful that we would be able to hold the event safely, and that it would still be enjoyable for all who attend. We found out today that ALL Special Event permits in the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County

Parks have been suspended through September. Unfortunately, the current health crisis in the county

makes this a tough but necessary decision. We will miss the familiar faces of the guests and breweries who have joined us for the last 10 years and we are sad for any new guest who will not be able to enjoy.