Milwaukee County raises Juneteenth, Pan-African and Pride Flags at courthouse

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County raised on Friday, June 19 the Juneteenth flag, the Pan-African flag and the Rainbow Pride flag on the south entrance of the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

A news release indicates these flags will remain in place year-round as they represent a collective history of injustices against Black and LGBTQ+ people in this country and provide a sense of hope for a better future.

Friday’s announcement is part of Milwaukee County’s efforts to achieve racial equity and be the healthiest county in Wisconsin. Officials say the “county recognizes that Milwaukee and the nation are presently facing two public health emergencies, one acute emergency caused by COVID-19 and one deep-rooted emergency caused by racism. Milwaukee County is committed to working toward equity and shifting its own institutional power to demonstrate leadership in dismantling white supremacy and racist policies and practices.”