Milwaukee Police Department celebrates Juneteenth with messages from its members

Posted 10:04 am, June 19, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department released on Friday, June 19 a video with messages from its members and the community.

The YouTube video includes the following caption:

“As our country reflects on the history of Juneteenth and acknowledges the challenges we to face today, the Milwaukee Police Department is proud to have a diverse body of members who celebrate this holiday. In honor of Juneteenth, we asked our community and members what this day means to them. This is what they shared with us.”

