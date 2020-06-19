FOX6 News coverage of Juneteenth 2020

MLB tells players at most 60 games; 50 or fewer possible

Posted 9:31 pm, June 19, 2020, by

NEW YORK — The players’ association was told by Major League Baseball that teams will not agree to more than 60 games in the pandemic-delayed season.

The announcement leaves open the possibility of an even shorter schedule of, perhaps, 50 games or fewer.

MLB has been unable to cope with the economic dislocation caused by the new coronavirus and the prospect of playing in empty ballparks, reverting to the fractious labor strife that led to eight work stoppages from 1972-95.

Still, if there is a deal both sides would include starting extra innings with a runner on second base.

