President Trump to visit Marinette next Thursday; focus on shipyard expansion, contracts for new ships

Posted 3:15 pm, June 19, 2020, by , Updated at 03:19PM, June 19, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 18: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable at the State Dining Room of the White House June 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump held a roundtable discussion with Governors and small business owners on the reopening of American’s small business. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

MARINETTE — President Donald Trump will be visiting Marinette next Thursday, June 25, according to our news partners at FOX11Online.com.

The president is expected to be at Fincantieri Marinette Marine to tour the shipyard and deliver a speech, according to a special assistant for the President, John Horstman.

President Trump is expected to discuss the expansion of the shipyard and the recent contract his administration awarded to Marinette Marine to build 10 new ships for up to $5.5 billion.

Fincantieri is expected to invest more than $200 million in the state and create more than 1,000 jobs at the shipyard, according to Horstman.

