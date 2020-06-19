× President Trump to visit Marinette next Thursday; focus on shipyard expansion, contracts for new ships

MARINETTE — President Donald Trump will be visiting Marinette next Thursday, June 25, according to our news partners at FOX11Online.com.

The president is expected to be at Fincantieri Marinette Marine to tour the shipyard and deliver a speech, according to a special assistant for the President, John Horstman.

President Trump is expected to discuss the expansion of the shipyard and the his administration awarded to Marinette Marine to build 10 new ships for up to $5.5 billion.

Fincantieri is expected to invest more than $200 million in the state and create more than 1,000 jobs at the shipyard, according to Horstman.