FOX6 News coverage of Juneteenth 2020

Report: Navy upholds firing of carrier captain in virus outbreak

Posted 2:48 pm, June 19, 2020, by , Updated at 02:50PM, June 19, 2020

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 17: In this handout released by the U.S. Navy, The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) leaves its San Diego homeport Jan. 17, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific.(Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — A U.S. official says the Navy has upheld the firing of the aircraft carrier captain who urged faster action to protect his crew from a coronavirus outbreak.

That decision is a complete reversal for Adm. Mike Gilday, the top Navy officer. Gilday also extended the blame for the ship’s pandemic crisis and delayed the promotion of the one-star admiral who was also onboard. He concludes that both men made serious errors in judgment.

The U.S. official spoke anonymously to describe a report not yet public.

The spread of the coronavirus aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt while on deployment in the Pacific in March exploded into one of the biggest military leadership crises of recent years.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.