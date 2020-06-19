FOX6 News coverage of Juneteenth 2020

Search underway for 15-year-old Milwaukee girl, missing since April 15

Posted 12:03 pm, June 19, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children are asking for help locating a 15-year-old Milwaukee girl. Elisia Hill has been missing since April 15.

She is described as 5’4″ tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Her front tooth is chipped and gray — and she may be in the need of medical attention.

Elisia Hill

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, contact Milwaukee police at 414-933-4444 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

