State, city leaders join Milwaukee community’s Juneteenth ceremonies, celebrations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Juneteenth was recognized Friday in many ways across the Milwaukee area with ceremonies, celebrations and demonstrations.

At All People's Church near 2nd and Clarke, a solidarity march wrapped up in the afternoon -- met by guest speakers that included Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who walked with the community.

The day was one of celebration and jubilation, with music and positive energy. But it was a day mixed with other emotions and personal reflection.

As the country finds itself in the midst of movements centered around racial equality and justice, the significance of what happened in the past, versus where we need to get to in the future was at the forefront.

"Even though COVID exacerbates all the issues that we face -- what COVID has done is put a pause on what has happened. A pause on all the distractions on all the issues here in America," Crowley said. "One of the things we've been able to do is to utilize this time to not only affect black people, but all people of color."

Recognizing the work that still needs to be done to improve conditions for African Americans was a theme that reverberated throughout the day.