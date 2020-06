× Thousands of dollars of damage done to inflatable structures at Sheboygan’s Quarry Park

SHEBOYGAN — A Facebook post on Friday, June 19 indicates someone damaged thousands of dollars of inflatable equipment at the Quarry Beach Adventure Park in Sheboygan.

The post reads, “…you will be caught! We will offer a substantial reward for any information leading to an arrest!”

Below is a picture of what the set-up is supposed to look like when fully inflated.