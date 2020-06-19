Traffic alert: Ramp openings along I-43 in Milwaukee County, upcoming closures along I-43 in Ozaukee County

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

I-43 Project (Hampton Avenue to Bender Road)
WisDOT is underway with preventative maintenance work to a total of nine bridges on I-43 between Hampton Avenue and Bender Road, in Milwaukee County. Construction is scheduled to be completed late fall 2020.

NOTABLE OPENINGS

MONDAY, JUNE 22, 2020

  • I-43 northbound exit ramp to Silver Spring Drive East, and N. Port Washington Road is scheduled to reopen to traffic by 6 a.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 26, 2020

  • Westbound Silver Spring Drive entrance ramp to I-43 southbound is scheduled to reopen to traffic by 5:30 a.m.

I-43 Projects: Ulao Parkway Bridge over I-43 (Ozaukee County)

FRIDAY – TUESDAY, JUNE 19-23, 2020

I-43 SB Closure:

  • I-43 Southbound at Ulao Parkway is scheduled to have overnight full freeway closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for bridge painting.

Detour:
→ Travelers can use I-43 southbound to, WIS 33 westbound, to County W southbound, to WIS 32/County V
westbound, to reconnect with I-43 southbound.

I-94 in Waukesha County from the Waukesha County Line to CTH T (Late Spring – October 2020):

WisDOT is underway with a resurfacing project along I-94, between Waukesha County Line and CTH T in Waukesha County. Ryan will provide a high-level overview of the work scheduled to take place this year.

Work to be completed:

  • Pavement resurfacing
  • Cable barrier installation
  • Preventative bridge maintenance (polymer overlay)
  • Base patching

Project Impacts:

  • Overnight lane and ramp closures on I-94.
  • Speed limit drops to 55 MPH at night when workers are present
