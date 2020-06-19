× Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin hosts blood drive to recognize Juneteenth, World Sickle Cell Awareness Day

MILWAUKEE — Friday, June 19 marks Juneteenth Day, commemorating the end of slavery in 1865, and World Sickle Cell Awareness Day, a disease that affects one in every twelve African Americans. In honor of both, Versiti blood Center of Wisconsin is teaming up with community leaders to host “A Matter of Life Blood Drive” on Friday, June 19.

Versiti staff and donors will be taking part in a nine-minute “kneel-in” as a gesture of healing and hope for African American communities and in remembrance of George Floyd.

Donors can call 1-877-Be-A-Hero to schedule an appointment.