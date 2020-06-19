‘Wanted to give back:’ Molson Coors employees clean up community in observance of Juneteenth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Molson Coors African American Employee Resource Group (AAEN) spent Friday cleaning up litter in Milwaukee in observance of Juneteenth.

Coined, the "Mask up, Clean up," staff picked up trash near 7th and 8th Streets between Keefe Avenue and North Avenue. The project was put together to improve the aesthetic of the city that workers call home.

"We're just trying to send a message that employees at Molson Coors care about the community," said Nakia Spencer, an AAEN member. "This community has been called home for years and years, and we wanted to give back in a way that will be meaningful, especially on a day like Juneteenth."

The employees spent three hours on the clean-up effort on Friday afternoon.