2 MPD officers in parked squad car injured after being hit from behind

Posted 10:01 am, June 20, 2020, by
Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Officials say two Milwaukee Police officers were injured in a crash near N. 20th Street and W. Chambers Street early Saturday morning.

The two officers were in a parked squad car and were struck from behind by a passing driver around 2 a.m.

The driver remained on the scene but was arrested on unrelated charges, according to police.

Both officers, a 27-year-old with two years’ experience and a 45-year-old with 19 years’ experience, were treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

