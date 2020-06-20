24,539 test positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 744 deaths, 18K+ recovered

MILWAUKEE — According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin reached 24,539 on Saturday, June 20. There have been 744 deaths statewide. More than 454,000 people have tested negative for the virus.

The Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard showed 10,146 cases and 331 deaths from COVID-19 in the county as of Saturday afternoon. However, the Wisconsin DHS reported 10,167 cases and 371 deaths in the county.

The latest update from the DHS shows the number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus stands at approximately 18,891 — or about 77% of total cases.

Wisconsin DHS confirmed cases, deaths in SE Wisconsin

Dodge County: 434 cases, 5 deaths

Fond du Lac County: 286 cases, 6 deaths

Jefferson County: 172 cases, 4 deaths

Kenosha County: 1,406 cases, 39 deaths

Milwaukee County: 10,167 cases, 371 deaths

Ozaukee County: 204 cases, 15 deaths

Racine County: 2,079 cases, 58 deaths

Sheboygan County: 179 cases, 4 deaths

Walworth County: 497 cases, 18 deaths

Washington County: 313 cases, 13 deaths

Waukesha County: 991 cases, 38 deaths

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521

If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

