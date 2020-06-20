6 staffers setting up for President Trump’s rally positive for COVID-19

Posted 1:51 pm, June 20, 2020, by

TULSA, OK - JUNE 20: An attendee receives a required face mask prior to entering a political rally for President Donald Trump on June 20, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Trump is scheduled to hold his first political rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic at the BOK Center on Saturday while infection rates in the state of Oklahoma continue to rise (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s campaign says six staff members setting up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh, says that “quarantine procedures” have been initiated and no staff members who tested positive will attend the event.

He says no one who had immediate contact with those staffers will attend, either.

Murtaugh says campaign staff members are tested for COVID-19 as part of the campaign’s safety protocols.

Campaign officials say everyone who is attending the rally will be given temperature checks before they pass through security

