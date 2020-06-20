California man convicted of making 10K harassing calls to government offices

LOS ANGELES — A Southern California man who was convicted of making about 10,000 harassing and threatening telephone calls to government offices, including those of several congressional members, has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Robert Stahlnecker of Twentynine Palms was sentenced Thursday in Los Angeles. Prosecutors say he made the calls last year, including many to the offices of U.S. senators from California and Ohio.

They say on several occasions he threatened to kill people who answered the phones.

