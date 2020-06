MILWAUKEE — Fire officials were called to a 3-alarm fire at Cimco Recycling on the Milwaukee’s south side just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning, June 20.

Fire Chief Lipski says one firefighter was taken to the hospital for an injured hand.

No word on damages or a cause at this time.

As of 6:15 a.m., fire crews were still on scene putting out hot spots.

This is a developing story.