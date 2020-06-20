× More than 5,400 without power after severe storms came through Milwaukee Co.

MILWAUKEE — We Energies is reporting over 5,400 customers without power after severe storms came through Milwaukee County early Saturday afternoon.

According to the outage map, the largest outages seem to be near Franklin and West Allis, with smaller outages affecting northwestern parts of the city of Milwaukee, Glendale and Brown Deer.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued around 12:10 p.m. Saturday as a line of storms developed out of the southwest.

FOX6 Weather Experts expect scattered thunderstorms with a risk for more severe weather throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the main concerns.

There is a potential for some isolated morning thunderstorms Sunday, but the rest of Father’s Day should be partly to mostly sunny.

Have storm damage in your area? Send in your pics here: via.fox6now.com/vpdjt