Police: 5 injured in 5 separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating five separate non-fatal shootings that happened over the course of 12 hours between Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20. Five people have been injured, according to police.

The first shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Friday near 28th and Wells. A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was injured and walked into a hospital for treatment. He is said to be in stable condition.

Around 7 p.m. Friday, a second shooting near 1st and Locust left a 38-year-old man injured. He is said to be stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a 48-year-old Milwaukee woman was injured in a third shooting near 14th and Burleigh around 10:30 p.m. Friday. She is said to also be in stable condition.

A 19-year-old Milwaukee man is in critical condition after a fourth reported shooting overnight. Police say the victim was shot after 12:30 a.m. Saturday near 32nd and Hampton.

The fifth reported shooting occurred around 5:20 a.m. on Saturday near 23rd and Scott. Police say the 34-year-old victim walked into the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

In all five incidences, police say they are looking for unknown suspects.

The circumstances leading up to these shootings remain under investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers a 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App.