× President Trump’s crowd, protesters verbally clash ahead of rally

TULSA, Okla. — A gathering of supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump is growing larger with occasional verbal clashes ahead of Trump’s rally in Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday rejected a request to require everyone attending President Trump’s weekend rally this weekend to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing inside the arena to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum rescinded a day-old curfew that was put in place ahead of Saturday night’s rally. Tens of thousands are expected to attend the rally or hang out outside of the arena.