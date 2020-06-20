TULSA, OKLAHOMA - JUNE 19: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump line up to attend the Trump's campaign rally near the BOK Center, site of tomorrow's rally. Trump is scheduled to hold his first political rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic at the BOK Center on Saturday while infection rates in the state of Oklahoma continue to rise. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
President Trump’s crowd, protesters verbally clash ahead of rally
TULSA, Okla. — A gathering of supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump is growing larger with occasional verbal clashes ahead of Trump’s rally in Tulsa.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday rejected a request to require everyone attending President Trump’s weekend rally this weekend to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing inside the arena to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum rescinded a day-old curfew that was put in place ahead of Saturday night’s rally. Tens of thousands are expected to attend the rally or hang out outside of the arena.