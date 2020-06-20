× Severe Thunderstorm Warning for SE Milwaukee County until 1 p.m.

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southeastern Milwaukee County until 1 p.m.

This storm could contain 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

There is potential for damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include: Milwaukee, West Allis, Greenfield, Oak Creek, South Milwaukee, Cudahy, Whitefish Bay, Greendale, St. Francis, Hales Corners, Fox Point, West Milwaukee, Milwaukee Hoan Bridge, Shorewood, Marquette University, UW-Milwaukee, Mitchell Park Domes, Miller Park, Milwaukee South Shore Park and Maier Festival Park.

People attending The Oak Creek Farmers Market should seek safe shelter immediately!

This includes the following Locations Milwaukee County Sports Complex, Milkman Stadium, Bayshore Shopping Center, Southridge Mall, Boerner Botanical Gardens, General Mitchell International Airport, Fiserv Forum, and Port of Milwaukee.