South Shore Farmers Market kicks off the 2020 season

Posted 8:18 am, June 20, 2020, by , Updated at 08:48AM, June 20, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- The South Shore Farmer's Market is back for another season of fresh produce and summer memories in Bay View. Opening at 8 a.m. on Saturday, the market has notably shifted gears to prevent the spread of COVID-19. From smaller vendor tables to more sanitizing stations and no entertainment – the market will be a tad different than years past.

FoodShare options are also now available for the first time in its 22 years.

For more information on what to expect, visit their website.

