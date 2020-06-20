South Shore Farmers Market kicks off the 2020 season

MILWAUKEE -- The South Shore Farmer's Market is back for another season of fresh produce and summer memories in Bay View. Opening at 8 a.m. on Saturday, the market has notably shifted gears to prevent the spread of COVID-19. From smaller vendor tables to more sanitizing stations and no entertainment – the market will be a tad different than years past.
FoodShare options are also now available for the first time in its 22 years.
For more information on what to expect, visit their website.
42.995592 -87.882461