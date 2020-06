Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTRALIA -- Rescuers rushed to save two whales off the gold coast of Australia on Friday, June 19.

Members of SeaWorld and the Department of Fisheries responded to the whales, which had gotten stuck in shark nets.

Officials said it appeared as though the larger of the two whales was the mother to the smaller one.

The dramatic high-seas feat took roughly one hour, but the two gentle giants were eventually free and continued on their swim.