Comedian DL Hughley COVID-19 positive after fainting onstage

Posted 7:07 am, June 21, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Comedian D. L. Hughley attends META Convened by BET at Milk Studios on June 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Comedian D.L. Hughley has announced he’s tested positive for COVID-19, following his collapse onstage during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee.

In a video posted to Twitter on Saturday, Hughley says he was tested while being treated for exhaustion and dehydration after passing out at Zanies on Friday.

He says the COVID-19 diagnosis was surprising because he was otherwise asymptomatic.

He plans to quarantine in his Nashville hotel room for 14 days.

The rest of the 57-year-old’s shows at the Zanies club were canceled.

In addition to stand-up comedy, Hughley is an actor, author and television and radio host.

