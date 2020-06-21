Florida couple wins $5M from scratch-off bought at Circle K gas station

Posted 5:58 pm, June 21, 2020

A file image shows lottery scratch-off games in a display case. (Photo by Doug Jones/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A Florida couple spent $20 on a scratch-off ticket — and ended up becoming millionaires!

Wolfgang Buck, 66, and Lisa Buck, 55, of Orange Park, co-trustees of The Royal Flush Trust, claimed the $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game.

The ticket was purchased at the Circle K located at 804 Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The couple chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,815,000.

