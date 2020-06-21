Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX6 WakeUp
FOX6 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX6Now.com
Menu
News
Coronavirus
Support Local
Because You Matter
Podcasts
Sports
WakeUp
Contests
Links
Weather
72°
72°
Low
64°
High
82°
Mon
62°
80°
Tue
59°
76°
Wed
53°
76°
See complete forecast
June 21, 2020
Posted 8:10 am, June 21, 2020, by
Kaitlyn Herzog
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Look who's turning six years old on June 21, 2020.
Popular
FDA warns of hand sanitizers containing toxic chemicals
Thousands of dollars of damage done to inflatable structures at Sheboygan’s Quarry Park
MPS Board unanimously passes resolution to end contracts with Milwaukee police
Caught on cam: Kenosha deputies arrest Iowa man for OWI, causing wreck that led to semi rollover
Latest News
1 man dead, 11 people wounded in Minneapolis shooting
Annual Father’s Day celebration in Sherman Park brings communities together
June 21, 2020
Study ties blood type to COVID-19 risk; Type A likely to have more severe disease than Type O
Look Who's 6
June 6, 2020
Look Who's 6
June 13, 2020
Look Who's 6
June 14, 2020
Look Who's 6
June 20, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 21, 2020
Look Who's 6
May 3, 2020
Look Who's 6
May 17, 2020
Look Who's 6
May 16, 2020
Look Who's 6
May 10, 2020
Look Who's 6
June 10, 2020
Look Who's 6
April 25, 2020
Look Who's 6
May 26, 2020
Look Who's 6
May 25, 2020
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.