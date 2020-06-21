× MFD: No injuries in fire at linen supply company near 64th and Douglas

MILWAUKEE — There were no injuries as firefighters battled a fire at a linen supply company near 64th Street and Douglas Avenue in Milwaukee Sunday evening, June 21.

It happened around 7:30 p.m.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said fire was coming from the back of the building in an loading dock area. It was contained to the outside, and there was no major damage to the building — however, there was a decent amount of damage to some linens.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters, and MFD officials said no one was inside the building at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.