Minority officers allege discrimination over Chauvin booking

Posted 1:22 pm, June 21, 2020, by

Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection to the death of George Floyd. ( Hennepin County Jail )

MINNEAPOLIS — Eight minority corrections officers who work at the jail holding a former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd say they were barred from guarding the officer because of their race.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune obtained a copy of discrimination charges filed by the corrections officers with the state Department of Human Rights.

The charges are expected to trigger an automatic state investigation.

Floyd died on May 25 after Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin down the handcuffed Black man’s neck. The white former officer is being held at the Ramsey County Jail.

