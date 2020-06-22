2 University of Wisconsin athletes test positive for coronavirus

Posted 1:15 pm, June 22, 2020

MADISON — Two University of Wisconsin-Madison athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to campus.

The UW Athletic Department announced the positive tests Monday. The students were not named. They were among 117 student-athletes in the first wave being brought back to campus.

The university says they are now self-isolating. Football and volleyball players were the first athletes allowed to return to campus for voluntary workouts beginning June 8.

The university did not say which sport the infected students play.

