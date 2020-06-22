× 24-year-old injured in shooting near 32nd and Hampton, police say

MILWAUKEE — Police say a 24-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries in a shooting around noon on Monday, June 22 near N. 32nd Street and W. Hampton Avenue.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, according to police.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.