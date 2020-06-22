× ‘Difficult decision:’ Racine Theatre Guild to remain closed through January 2021

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) Board of Directors has decided to postpone all performances and activities for the upcoming 2020/2021 season until January 2021. This includes all mainstage, Racine Children’s Theatre, Jean’s Jazz, Comedy Tonight, Signature Spotlight, and in-person classes held at RTG.

“Since our shutdown in March, we have been communicating with other theatres throughout the state, following industry trends, surveying our volunteers, and monitoring national, state, and city guidelines to determine when and how we might reopen,” Douglas Instenes, managing and artistic director shared. “The bottom line is that the health and safety of our patrons and volunteers will always come first and the uncertainty of rehearsing and performing, even at a limited capacity, has led us to make this difficult decision.”

A revised season, 2020/2021 Season: Act 2, will feature a restructured performance line-up and RTG will continue to monitor circumstances, adding additional programming if possible. The revised schedule will include:

“Clue: On Stage” – January 15 – 31, 2021

“Always a Bridesmaid” – February 26 – March 14, 2021

“Akeelah and the Bee” – April 9 – 25, 2021

“Mamma Mia!” – May 14 – June 6, 2021

Performances that had been postponed, but are now canceled are:

Jean’s Jazz: Donna Woodall Trio & Ivy Ford Band – originally scheduled for March 21, 2020

Jean’s Jazz: Eric Jacobsen Quintet – originally scheduled for April 11, 2020

Signature Spotlight: The Golden Age of Broadway – originally scheduled for April 18, 2020

Current ticket holders and season subscribers will be reseated on corresponding dates and sent information directly regarding their new tickets and season packages.

Virtual programing to engage with volunteers and audience members and facility improvements for the health and safety of patrons will also occur during the shutdown. Ticketing and other information can be found on RTG’s website at www.racinetheatre.org or by contacting the Box Office at (262) 633-4218.