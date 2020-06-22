MILWAUKEE -- Turns out an empty toilet paper roll and a balloon can create hours of fun for kids. Dr. Koco with Mad Science joins FOX6 WakeUp with how to create a marshmallow launcher with just a few things from around the house.
Find out how an empty toilet paper roll and a balloon can create hours of fun for your kids
-
Shortages easing on coronavirus-hit toilet paper, supplies not yet ‘where we want them to be’
-
It’s all around us: Teach your kids about air pressure with an empty cut and a balloon
-
Don’t call 911 if you run out of toilet paper, police say
-
‘How to make toilet paper’ search spiked 1,300 percent on Google amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
Wiped out of toilet paper? Here’s why
-
-
Florida pizza shop offering free slices to kids while schools are closed
-
Florida man uses drone to deliver toilet paper
-
It’s an optical illusion you can create using some paper and string
-
Amid virus, humble toilet paper is suddenly a hot commodity
-
If you don’t laugh, you cry: Coping with virus through humor
-
-
The physics behind high and low pressure
-
Woman gives birth in toilet paper aisle at Walmart
-
Pandemic leads to a bicycle boom, and shortage, around world