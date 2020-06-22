Find out how an empty toilet paper roll and a balloon can create hours of fun for your kids

June 22, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- Turns out an empty toilet paper roll and a balloon can create hours of fun for kids. Dr. Koco with Mad Science joins FOX6 WakeUp with how to create a marshmallow launcher with just a few things from around the house.

