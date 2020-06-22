× Fire crews called to house fire in Racine, 5 occupants displaced

RACINE — Fire officials were called to a house fire near Row Avenue and Howard Avenue Monday afternoon, June 22.

As crews arrived shortly after 4 p.m., they saw a man on a balcony who was attempting to contain the fire that started in the second-floor bedroom. He was helped down and fire crews were able to extinguish the fire while additional crew members searched the rest of the home for others.

All five occupants of the home were accounted for without injury, according to Lt. Scott Sorce.

The Red Cross will be assisting while repairs are made.

The estimated loss is over $20,000.

This fire is currently under investigation.