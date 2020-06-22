Former NFL, USC offensive lineman Max Tuerk dies at 26

Center Max Tuerk #75 of the USC Trojans during the college football game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on October 11, 2014 in Tucson, Arizona. The Trojans defeatred the Wildcats 28-26. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Calif.  — Max Tuerk, an All-America offensive lineman at Southern California who was drafted by the Chargers, has died. He was 26. Tuerk’s family said he died while hiking with his parents on a favorite trail in Cleveland National Forest north of San Diego.

Tuerk played for the Trojans from 2012-15. He was a freshman All-American and an All-Pac-12 first-team selection in 2014. As a three-year starter, he played under three head coaches — Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian and Clay Helton.

He was taken by the Chargers in the 2016 NFL draft, and played one game for the Arizona Cardinals before being cut in 2018.

