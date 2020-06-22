Johnson Creek police asking for help identifying woman accused of stealing from Menards

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — Johnson Creek Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman accused of stealing from Menards on two separate incidences.

Police say, on June 18 and June 21, the suspect took home surveillance equipment and hid it in her purse. She was confronted by a store employee and left behind $1,500 in other merchandise.

She’s described as a white female between 5’3″ and 5’9″, with a slender build, with brown hair, glasses and visible tattoos. She allegedly left the parking lot in a black Subaru Forester SUV with Wisconsin license plates 758-KTD. The plates come back “no vehicle associated and expired.”

Any agency with similar incidents or having information on the suspect or suspect vehicle please contact the Johnson Creek Police Department, attention Officer Sachse 920-699-2111.